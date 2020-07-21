Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 7859 St. Monica Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
7859 St. Monica Dr.
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7859 St. Monica Dr.
7859 Saint Monica Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7859 Saint Monica Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10 minutes from North Point State Park and Mall - Property Id: 143627
Fresh paint, new carpet, finish basement can be used as an additional bedroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143627p
Property Id 143627
(RLNE5138700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7859 St. Monica Dr. have any available units?
7859 St. Monica Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7859 St. Monica Dr. have?
Some of 7859 St. Monica Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7859 St. Monica Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7859 St. Monica Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7859 St. Monica Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7859 St. Monica Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7859 St. Monica Dr. offer parking?
No, 7859 St. Monica Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7859 St. Monica Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7859 St. Monica Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7859 St. Monica Dr. have a pool?
No, 7859 St. Monica Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7859 St. Monica Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7859 St. Monica Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7859 St. Monica Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7859 St. Monica Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Similar Pages
Dundalk 1 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with Parking
Dundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Middle River, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College