7827 St Fabian Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hard to Find End of Group Townhouse! Lots of Updates! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 3 BR End of Group Townhouse located in great neighborhood. Freshly painted. New Carpet. New flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Partially finished basement with plenty of room for storage. Parking pad in rear for off street parking. Large fenced in front yard. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE4627921)