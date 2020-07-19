Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
7826 Lockwood Rd
7826 Lockwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7826 Lockwood Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful updated townhouse in great neighborhood. Finished basement with half bath, central air, washer and dryer. Off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7826 Lockwood Rd have any available units?
7826 Lockwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7826 Lockwood Rd have?
Some of 7826 Lockwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 7826 Lockwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7826 Lockwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7826 Lockwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7826 Lockwood Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 7826 Lockwood Rd offer parking?
No, 7826 Lockwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7826 Lockwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7826 Lockwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7826 Lockwood Rd have a pool?
No, 7826 Lockwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7826 Lockwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 7826 Lockwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7826 Lockwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7826 Lockwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
