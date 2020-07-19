7649 Charlesmont Road

Amenities

3 Level Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Central Air! Parking Pad - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 3 BR Townhouse located in one of the best neighborhoods in Dundalk. Freshly painted. New Carpet. New flooring in Living room, Dining room and Kitchen. Central Air. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bath that could be 4th Bedroom. Parking pad in rear for off street parking. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



