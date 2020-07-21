7646 Charlesmont Road

Amenities

End of Group Townhouse Located In Great Neighborhood! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this End of Group 3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been recently remodeled. Located in one of the best Neighborhoods in Dundalk. New carpet. Freshly painted. New flooring in Living Room and Kitchen. Basement has room that is finished with wet bar. Large shed for storage with electric. Fenced in rear yard. Two parking pads, rear and side of house. Central Air. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



