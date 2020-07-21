All apartments in Dundalk
7646 Charlesmont Road
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

7646 Charlesmont Road

7646 Charlesmont Road · No Longer Available
Location

7646 Charlesmont Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
End of Group Townhouse Located In Great Neighborhood! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this End of Group 3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been recently remodeled. Located in one of the best Neighborhoods in Dundalk. New carpet. Freshly painted. New flooring in Living Room and Kitchen. Basement has room that is finished with wet bar. Large shed for storage with electric. Fenced in rear yard. Two parking pads, rear and side of house. Central Air. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE5460245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7646 Charlesmont Road have any available units?
7646 Charlesmont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7646 Charlesmont Road have?
Some of 7646 Charlesmont Road's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7646 Charlesmont Road currently offering any rent specials?
7646 Charlesmont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7646 Charlesmont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7646 Charlesmont Road is pet friendly.
Does 7646 Charlesmont Road offer parking?
Yes, 7646 Charlesmont Road offers parking.
Does 7646 Charlesmont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7646 Charlesmont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7646 Charlesmont Road have a pool?
No, 7646 Charlesmont Road does not have a pool.
Does 7646 Charlesmont Road have accessible units?
No, 7646 Charlesmont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7646 Charlesmont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7646 Charlesmont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
