Dundalk, MD
7618 Charlesmont Rd
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

7618 Charlesmont Rd

7618 Charlesmont Road · No Longer Available
Location

7618 Charlesmont Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Dundalk

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Sliding Glass Door Leading to Large Backyard
-Modern Fixtures Throughout
-Panel Doors Throughout
-Finished Basement
-Washer & Dryer

(RLNE5029426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7618 Charlesmont Rd have any available units?
7618 Charlesmont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7618 Charlesmont Rd have?
Some of 7618 Charlesmont Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7618 Charlesmont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7618 Charlesmont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7618 Charlesmont Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7618 Charlesmont Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7618 Charlesmont Rd offer parking?
No, 7618 Charlesmont Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7618 Charlesmont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7618 Charlesmont Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7618 Charlesmont Rd have a pool?
No, 7618 Charlesmont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7618 Charlesmont Rd have accessible units?
No, 7618 Charlesmont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7618 Charlesmont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7618 Charlesmont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
