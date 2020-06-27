All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

7611 CYPRESS AVENUE

7611 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Cypress Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
You will love this freshly remodeled home. Gorgeous white kitchen with SS appliances and granite, large table space, new flooring, new bath room, spacious 1st floor laundry, covered deck and landscaped yard. ****. - Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE have any available units?
7611 CYPRESS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE have?
Some of 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7611 CYPRESS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 CYPRESS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
