7506 LANGE STREET

Second floor apartment ready for you to move right in! Features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Eat-in kitchen with newer refrigerator. Well maintained and professionally managed. Convenient to 695 off North Point Blvd. $50 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
