Dundalk, MD
7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE

7443 Holabird Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7443 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SPECIAL!! Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE have any available units?
7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7443 HOLABIRD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
