Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
7132 Gough Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:54 PM
7132 Gough Street
7132 Gough Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7132 Gough Street, Dundalk, MD 21224
Eastwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Dundalk- 2BR1/1/2 BA Brick townhome with finished basement. Hardwood flooring and carpet with large outdoor patio.
Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7132 Gough Street have any available units?
7132 Gough Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7132 Gough Street have?
Some of 7132 Gough Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 7132 Gough Street currently offering any rent specials?
7132 Gough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 Gough Street pet-friendly?
No, 7132 Gough Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 7132 Gough Street offer parking?
No, 7132 Gough Street does not offer parking.
Does 7132 Gough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7132 Gough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 Gough Street have a pool?
No, 7132 Gough Street does not have a pool.
Does 7132 Gough Street have accessible units?
No, 7132 Gough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 Gough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7132 Gough Street has units with dishwashers.
