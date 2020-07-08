All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 7132 Gough Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
7132 Gough Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:54 PM

7132 Gough Street

7132 Gough Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7132 Gough Street, Dundalk, MD 21224
Eastwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Dundalk- 2BR1/1/2 BA Brick townhome with finished basement. Hardwood flooring and carpet with large outdoor patio.

Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 Gough Street have any available units?
7132 Gough Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7132 Gough Street have?
Some of 7132 Gough Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7132 Gough Street currently offering any rent specials?
7132 Gough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 Gough Street pet-friendly?
No, 7132 Gough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7132 Gough Street offer parking?
No, 7132 Gough Street does not offer parking.
Does 7132 Gough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7132 Gough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 Gough Street have a pool?
No, 7132 Gough Street does not have a pool.
Does 7132 Gough Street have accessible units?
No, 7132 Gough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 Gough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7132 Gough Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College