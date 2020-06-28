All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE

7012 Eastbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7012 Eastbrook Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224
Eastwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE have any available units?
7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7012 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College