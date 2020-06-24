All apartments in Dundalk
6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County

6761 Woodley Road · No Longer Available
Location

6761 Woodley Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home for Rent! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom townhome
Finished Basement
Close to the 95 and 695

Email joyce@silverlinemgmt.com to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE4777032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County have any available units?
6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County currently offering any rent specials?
6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County pet-friendly?
No, 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County offer parking?
No, 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County does not offer parking.
Does 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County have a pool?
No, 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County does not have a pool.
Does 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County have accessible units?
No, 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County does not have accessible units.
Does 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County have units with dishwashers?
No, 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County have units with air conditioning?
No, 6761 Woodley Rd Baltimore County does not have units with air conditioning.
