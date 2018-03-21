6600 Woods Parkway 1B

Amenities
Portside Apartment - Property Id: 239972
Portside Apartments offers a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, all of provide modern amenities including a fully-equipped kitchen, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. . Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, dining opportunities, schools, parks, and to John Hopkins Bayview. Ideal for those who work in Sparrow Point, and or nearby manufacturing companies
Portside Apartments
2125 Cameron Drive, Dundalk, MD, 21222
Open 9am-5pm
To submit, you will need turn-in:
2 pieces of ID
6 pay stubs (consecutive) or benefit award letters
CREDIT and CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK is apart of the application process.
Lease Terms:
. 1 year term
. Pets Deposit Required ( but NO monthly pet fee)
. Free Parking
. Water/ Sewage included
LITHC, Section 8, HUD VASH and HOME Accepted
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239972
Property Id 239972
(RLNE5631753)