Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
610 NORTHPOINT ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
610 NORTHPOINT ROAD
610 Northpoint Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
610 Northpoint Rd, Dundalk, MD 21224
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2 BR Basement apartment. New Carpet. New Paint. New tile floor. Large Closet. Close to Merritt Blvd. Basement level apartment. Heat and gas included. Tenant must pay BGE and water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD have any available units?
610 NORTHPOINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
Is 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
610 NORTHPOINT ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD offer parking?
No, 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 NORTHPOINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Similar Pages
Dundalk 1 Bedrooms
Dundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with Parking
Dundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Chillum, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College