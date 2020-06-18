All apartments in Dundalk
Dundalk, MD
54 Yorkway
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

54 Yorkway

54 Yorkway · No Longer Available
Location

54 Yorkway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 Bedroom Duplex in Dundalk - Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex in Dundalk boasts wood floors and a decorative fireplace as well as an enclosed sunroom overlooking a huge yard. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features included a finished lower level and a full-sized washer/dryer.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE2084497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Yorkway have any available units?
54 Yorkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Yorkway have?
Some of 54 Yorkway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Yorkway currently offering any rent specials?
54 Yorkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Yorkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Yorkway is pet friendly.
Does 54 Yorkway offer parking?
No, 54 Yorkway does not offer parking.
Does 54 Yorkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Yorkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Yorkway have a pool?
No, 54 Yorkway does not have a pool.
Does 54 Yorkway have accessible units?
No, 54 Yorkway does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Yorkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Yorkway does not have units with dishwashers.
