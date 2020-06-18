54 Yorkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

3 Bedroom Duplex in Dundalk - Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex in Dundalk boasts wood floors and a decorative fireplace as well as an enclosed sunroom overlooking a huge yard. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features included a finished lower level and a full-sized washer/dryer.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



