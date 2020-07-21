All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
4058 ST MONICA DRIVE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

4058 ST MONICA DRIVE

4058 Saint Monica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4058 Saint Monica Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 1 bedroom efficiency apt on lower level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have any available units?
4058 ST MONICA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4058 ST MONICA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College