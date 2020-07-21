Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
4058 ST MONICA DRIVE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4058 ST MONICA DRIVE
4058 Saint Monica Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4058 Saint Monica Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 1 bedroom efficiency apt on lower level
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have any available units?
4058 ST MONICA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
Is 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4058 ST MONICA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4058 ST MONICA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
