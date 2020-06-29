All apartments in Dundalk
404 CHESTNUT COURT

404 Chestnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

404 Chestnut Court, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic Townhome in Turners Station, 3 bedrooms 1 full bath ready to rent. Super clean with two large bedrooms with a third on the top floor;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 CHESTNUT COURT have any available units?
404 CHESTNUT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 404 CHESTNUT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
404 CHESTNUT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 CHESTNUT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 404 CHESTNUT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 404 CHESTNUT COURT offer parking?
No, 404 CHESTNUT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 404 CHESTNUT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 CHESTNUT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 CHESTNUT COURT have a pool?
No, 404 CHESTNUT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 404 CHESTNUT COURT have accessible units?
No, 404 CHESTNUT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 404 CHESTNUT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 CHESTNUT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 CHESTNUT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 CHESTNUT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

