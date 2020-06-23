3524 Dunhaven Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Level Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Recently Updated! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 2 Bedroom, Updated 3 Level Townhouse. New Carpet. Freshly painted. Updated Kitchen. Enclosed front porch and covered rear porch. Large unfinished room in the basement for plenty of room for storage with 1/2 Bath. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE3828782)