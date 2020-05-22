All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

3505 McShane Way

3505 Mcshane Way · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Level Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Reasonable rent! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2 Bedroom, updated 3 Level Townhouse located in great Neighborhood! Freshly Painted! New Carpet! New flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Fenced in rear yard. Covered front porch. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE5266361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 McShane Way have any available units?
3505 McShane Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 McShane Way have?
Some of 3505 McShane Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 McShane Way currently offering any rent specials?
3505 McShane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 McShane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 McShane Way is pet friendly.
Does 3505 McShane Way offer parking?
No, 3505 McShane Way does not offer parking.
Does 3505 McShane Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 McShane Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 McShane Way have a pool?
No, 3505 McShane Way does not have a pool.
Does 3505 McShane Way have accessible units?
No, 3505 McShane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 McShane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 McShane Way does not have units with dishwashers.

