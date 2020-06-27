Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
3447 McShane Way
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3447 McShane Way
3447 Mcshane Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Dundalk
Location
3447 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Dundalk
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Washer & Dryer
-Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
-Six Panel Doors Throughout
-Large Backyard
(RLNE5029424)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3447 McShane Way have any available units?
3447 McShane Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3447 McShane Way have?
Some of 3447 McShane Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3447 McShane Way currently offering any rent specials?
3447 McShane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 McShane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3447 McShane Way is pet friendly.
Does 3447 McShane Way offer parking?
No, 3447 McShane Way does not offer parking.
Does 3447 McShane Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3447 McShane Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 McShane Way have a pool?
No, 3447 McShane Way does not have a pool.
Does 3447 McShane Way have accessible units?
No, 3447 McShane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 McShane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3447 McShane Way does not have units with dishwashers.
