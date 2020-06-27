All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3447 McShane Way

3447 Mcshane Way · No Longer Available
Location

3447 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Dundalk

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Washer & Dryer
-Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
-Six Panel Doors Throughout
-Large Backyard

(RLNE5029424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3447 McShane Way have any available units?
3447 McShane Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3447 McShane Way have?
Some of 3447 McShane Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 McShane Way currently offering any rent specials?
3447 McShane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 McShane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3447 McShane Way is pet friendly.
Does 3447 McShane Way offer parking?
No, 3447 McShane Way does not offer parking.
Does 3447 McShane Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3447 McShane Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 McShane Way have a pool?
No, 3447 McShane Way does not have a pool.
Does 3447 McShane Way have accessible units?
No, 3447 McShane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 McShane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3447 McShane Way does not have units with dishwashers.
