Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 bath townhome, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, 2 fully remodeled bathrooms. Conveniently located to Key bridge, Canton and I95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3439 MCSHANE WAY have any available units?
3439 MCSHANE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 MCSHANE WAY have?
Some of 3439 MCSHANE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 MCSHANE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3439 MCSHANE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.