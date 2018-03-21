All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

3439 MCSHANE WAY

3439 Mcshane Way · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 bath townhome, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, 2 fully remodeled bathrooms. Conveniently located to Key bridge, Canton and I95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

