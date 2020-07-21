All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
3221 Wallford Drive - 3221
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

3221 Wallford Drive - 3221

3221 Wallford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3221 Wallford Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
OPEN HOUSE 6/29/19 from 11:00-1:00. Charming 3 Bedroom Rowhouse in the Charlesmont neighborhood. Finished lower level family room. Laundry room includes washer and dryer.
Large rear deck. Updated kitchen with new counters, stainless steel appliances and tiled floor. Hardwood floors in LR, DR, and all bedrooms.
Parking pad and fenced rear yard.
Three bedroom Row Home with large Rear Deck and Parking Pad with fenced yard.
Finished lower level Family Room With new flooring. Updated Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and Ceramic tile floor. Hardwood floors through out 1st and 2nd Floor.
Owner is licensed Realtor in Maryland

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 have any available units?
3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 have?
Some of 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 offers parking.
Does 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 have a pool?
No, 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 have accessible units?
No, 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Wallford Drive - 3221 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College