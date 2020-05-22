All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:33 PM

3204 NORTH POINT ROAD

3204 North Point Road · (410) 823-0033
Location

3204 North Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Updated brick porch front home for rent. New appliances, deck and parking pad in rear of home, hardwood floors in upper level, beautifully updated bath,REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

