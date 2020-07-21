This recently remodeled home features a new central A/C system, hardwood floors, double hung windows and a private storage shed in the back yard. Located close to shopping, bus stops and an easy route to access the highway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have any available units?
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
What amenities does 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have?
Some of 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.