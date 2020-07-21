All apartments in Dundalk
320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD

320 Sollers Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

320 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
This recently remodeled home features a new central A/C system, hardwood floors, double hung windows and a private storage shed in the back yard. Located close to shopping, bus stops and an easy route to access the highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have any available units?
320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have?
Some of 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD offer parking?
No, 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 SOLLERS POINT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
