All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B

2985 Cornwall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2985 Cornwall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful one bedroom town-home. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Fenced in yard. We accept Section 8. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B have any available units?
2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B offer parking?
No, 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B have a pool?
No, 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B have accessible units?
No, 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2985 Cornwall Rd Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College