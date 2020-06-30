Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2956 Yorkway, Unit #1 - AVAILABLE NOW - Prime location in Dundalk, available IMMEDIATELY!Totally upgraded! This lovely Apartment has it's own BACK PORCH and 2 PARKING PADS accessible from the kitchen!WATER is INCLUDED in the rent.Open floor plan with kitchen, kitchen island and quaint family room.The main bedroom is off of the front of the building with den off of hallway. This is a 1 BR w/Den Washer and Dryer in shared common area of basement with unit B Great location! This is close to I-695, I-95 and downtown Baltimore.



(RLNE5644311)