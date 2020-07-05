All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 2907 Yorkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
2907 Yorkway
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

2907 Yorkway

2907 Yorkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2907 Yorkway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy 1st floor 1 bedroom apartment, recently updated. Convenient to Heritage Park and the YMCA. Shared laundry space. Street parking, 1 parking pad space and fenced in yard out back. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 Yorkway have any available units?
2907 Yorkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 Yorkway have?
Some of 2907 Yorkway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 Yorkway currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Yorkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Yorkway pet-friendly?
No, 2907 Yorkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2907 Yorkway offer parking?
Yes, 2907 Yorkway offers parking.
Does 2907 Yorkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 Yorkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Yorkway have a pool?
No, 2907 Yorkway does not have a pool.
Does 2907 Yorkway have accessible units?
No, 2907 Yorkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Yorkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 Yorkway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Charlesmont
3000 Wallford Dr
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College