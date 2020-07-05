Cozy 1st floor 1 bedroom apartment, recently updated. Convenient to Heritage Park and the YMCA. Shared laundry space. Street parking, 1 parking pad space and fenced in yard out back. Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2907 Yorkway have any available units?
2907 Yorkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 Yorkway have?
Some of 2907 Yorkway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 Yorkway currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Yorkway is not currently offering any rent specials.