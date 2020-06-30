All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 2905 LIBERTY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
2905 LIBERTY
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

2905 LIBERTY

2905 Liberty Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2905 Liberty Pkwy, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
near public transportation and loads of shopping. Easy to show- easy to rent .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 LIBERTY have any available units?
2905 LIBERTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 2905 LIBERTY currently offering any rent specials?
2905 LIBERTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 LIBERTY pet-friendly?
No, 2905 LIBERTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2905 LIBERTY offer parking?
Yes, 2905 LIBERTY offers parking.
Does 2905 LIBERTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 LIBERTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 LIBERTY have a pool?
No, 2905 LIBERTY does not have a pool.
Does 2905 LIBERTY have accessible units?
No, 2905 LIBERTY does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 LIBERTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 LIBERTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 LIBERTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 LIBERTY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College