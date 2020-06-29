AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3/1/1 brick end of group town home. Completely renovated to include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, fully finished lower level with half bath, fenced yard, off street parking, and shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2728 CRESTON ROAD have any available units?
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
What amenities does 2728 CRESTON ROAD have?
Some of 2728 CRESTON ROAD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 CRESTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
