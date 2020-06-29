All apartments in Dundalk
2728 CRESTON ROAD

2728 Creston Road · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Creston Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3/1/1 brick end of group town home. Completely renovated to include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, fully finished lower level with half bath, fenced yard, off street parking, and shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 CRESTON ROAD have any available units?
2728 CRESTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 CRESTON ROAD have?
Some of 2728 CRESTON ROAD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 CRESTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2728 CRESTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 CRESTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2728 CRESTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2728 CRESTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2728 CRESTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 2728 CRESTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 CRESTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 CRESTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 2728 CRESTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2728 CRESTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2728 CRESTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 CRESTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 CRESTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

