All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 2711 DUNWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
2711 DUNWOOD COURT
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

2711 DUNWOOD COURT

2711 Dunwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2711 Dunwood Court, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr gym
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
Historic Dundalk ~ 24 Hr Fitness Center ~ Additional Storage Available To Rent ~ On Site Laundry ~ You Could Qualify For Our Discounted Security Deposit ~ EZ ONLINE RENT PAYMENT AVAILABLE ~ EZ APPLICATION PROCESS ~ Cheap Application ~ Limited Time Only!! Cheap Application!! HOLD YOUR SPOT NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 DUNWOOD COURT have any available units?
2711 DUNWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 DUNWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2711 DUNWOOD COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr gym, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 DUNWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2711 DUNWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 DUNWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2711 DUNWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2711 DUNWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 2711 DUNWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2711 DUNWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 DUNWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 DUNWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 2711 DUNWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2711 DUNWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2711 DUNWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 DUNWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 DUNWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College