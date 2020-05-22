Historic Dundalk ~ 24 Hr Fitness Center ~ Additional Storage Available To Rent ~ On Site Laundry ~ You Could Qualify For Our Discounted Security Deposit ~ EZ ONLINE RENT PAYMENT AVAILABLE ~ EZ APPLICATION PROCESS ~ Cheap Application ~ Limited Time Only!! Cheap Application!! HOLD YOUR SPOT NOW!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2711 DUNWOOD COURT have any available units?
2711 DUNWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 DUNWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2711 DUNWOOD COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr gym, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 DUNWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2711 DUNWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.