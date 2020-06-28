All apartments in Dundalk
206 St Helena Ave
206 St Helena Ave

206 Saint Helena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

206 Saint Helena Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 St Helena Ave have any available units?
206 St Helena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 206 St Helena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
206 St Helena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 St Helena Ave pet-friendly?
No, 206 St Helena Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 206 St Helena Ave offer parking?
No, 206 St Helena Ave does not offer parking.
Does 206 St Helena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 St Helena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 St Helena Ave have a pool?
No, 206 St Helena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 206 St Helena Ave have accessible units?
No, 206 St Helena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 206 St Helena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 St Helena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 St Helena Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 St Helena Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
