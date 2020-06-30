Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 2054 larkhall road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
2054 larkhall road
Last updated October 12 2019 at 6:06 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2054 larkhall road
2054 Larkhall Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2054 Larkhall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2054 larkhall road have any available units?
2054 larkhall road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
Is 2054 larkhall road currently offering any rent specials?
2054 larkhall road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 larkhall road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2054 larkhall road is pet friendly.
Does 2054 larkhall road offer parking?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not offer parking.
Does 2054 larkhall road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 larkhall road have a pool?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not have a pool.
Does 2054 larkhall road have accessible units?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 larkhall road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2054 larkhall road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Similar Pages
Dundalk 1 Bedrooms
Dundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with Parking
Dundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Chillum, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College