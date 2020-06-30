All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 2054 larkhall road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
2054 larkhall road
Last updated October 12 2019 at 6:06 PM

2054 larkhall road

2054 Larkhall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2054 Larkhall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 larkhall road have any available units?
2054 larkhall road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 2054 larkhall road currently offering any rent specials?
2054 larkhall road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 larkhall road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2054 larkhall road is pet friendly.
Does 2054 larkhall road offer parking?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not offer parking.
Does 2054 larkhall road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 larkhall road have a pool?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not have a pool.
Does 2054 larkhall road have accessible units?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 larkhall road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2054 larkhall road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2054 larkhall road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College