Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
205 Riverview Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 Riverview Ave

205 Riverview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 Riverview Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4664973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Riverview Ave have any available units?
205 Riverview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Riverview Ave have?
Some of 205 Riverview Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Riverview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
205 Riverview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Riverview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Riverview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 205 Riverview Ave offer parking?
Yes, 205 Riverview Ave offers parking.
Does 205 Riverview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Riverview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Riverview Ave have a pool?
No, 205 Riverview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 205 Riverview Ave have accessible units?
No, 205 Riverview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Riverview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Riverview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
