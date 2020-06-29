PRICE REDUCED! Well maintained single-family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Close to retail shopping, local dining, and ALL major highways. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 Avondale Road have any available units?
204 Avondale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Avondale Road have?
Some of 204 Avondale Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Avondale Road currently offering any rent specials?
204 Avondale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.