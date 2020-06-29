All apartments in Dundalk
204 Avondale Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

204 Avondale Road

204 North Avondale Road · No Longer Available
Location

204 North Avondale Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PRICE REDUCED! Well maintained single-family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Close to retail shopping, local dining, and ALL major highways. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Avondale Road have any available units?
204 Avondale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Avondale Road have?
Some of 204 Avondale Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Avondale Road currently offering any rent specials?
204 Avondale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Avondale Road pet-friendly?
No, 204 Avondale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 204 Avondale Road offer parking?
No, 204 Avondale Road does not offer parking.
Does 204 Avondale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Avondale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Avondale Road have a pool?
No, 204 Avondale Road does not have a pool.
Does 204 Avondale Road have accessible units?
No, 204 Avondale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Avondale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Avondale Road has units with dishwashers.

