Dundalk, MD
2005 Larkhall Road
2005 Larkhall Road
2005 Larkhall Road
Location
2005 Larkhall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2005-larkhall-rd-dundalk-md-21222-usa/c3699323-7eda-4471-a5fd-7e2196459db0 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5733392)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2005 Larkhall Road have any available units?
2005 Larkhall Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2005 Larkhall Road have?
Some of 2005 Larkhall Road's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 2005 Larkhall Road currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Larkhall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Larkhall Road pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Larkhall Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 2005 Larkhall Road offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Larkhall Road offers parking.
Does 2005 Larkhall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Larkhall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Larkhall Road have a pool?
No, 2005 Larkhall Road does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Larkhall Road have accessible units?
No, 2005 Larkhall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Larkhall Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Larkhall Road does not have units with dishwashers.
