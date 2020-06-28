All apartments in Dundalk
2002 LARKHALL ROAD

2002 Larkhall Road · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Larkhall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious remodeled rowhouse, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, eat in area, upstairs are 3 bedrooms, remodeled full bath and fenced rear yard. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 LARKHALL ROAD have any available units?
2002 LARKHALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 LARKHALL ROAD have?
Some of 2002 LARKHALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 LARKHALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2002 LARKHALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 LARKHALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2002 LARKHALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2002 LARKHALL ROAD offer parking?
No, 2002 LARKHALL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2002 LARKHALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 LARKHALL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 LARKHALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 2002 LARKHALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2002 LARKHALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2002 LARKHALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 LARKHALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 LARKHALL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
