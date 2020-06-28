Spacious remodeled rowhouse, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, eat in area, upstairs are 3 bedrooms, remodeled full bath and fenced rear yard. Ready for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2002 LARKHALL ROAD have any available units?
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
What amenities does 2002 LARKHALL ROAD have?
Some of 2002 LARKHALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 LARKHALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2002 LARKHALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.