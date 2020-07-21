All apartments in Dundalk
1958 Ewald Avenue

1958 Ewald Avenue
Location

1958 Ewald Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2/3 Bedroom Townhouse with Parking Pad! Central Air! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this updated 3 Level, 2/3 Bedroom Townhouse. Located in nice neighborhood! Partially finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom. Covered front and rear porch. Freshly painted. New Carpet. Central Air. Parking pad for off street parking. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE5392399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1958 Ewald Avenue have any available units?
1958 Ewald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1958 Ewald Avenue have?
Some of 1958 Ewald Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1958 Ewald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1958 Ewald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1958 Ewald Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1958 Ewald Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1958 Ewald Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1958 Ewald Avenue offers parking.
Does 1958 Ewald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1958 Ewald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1958 Ewald Avenue have a pool?
No, 1958 Ewald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1958 Ewald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1958 Ewald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1958 Ewald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1958 Ewald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
