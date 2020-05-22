Gorgeous and fully rehabbed property ready for you! Nice covered front and rear porches to enjoy, open floor plan with refinished hardwoods; lots of finished space and storage. Pets considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1946 WAREHAM ROAD have any available units?
1946 WAREHAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 WAREHAM ROAD have?
Some of 1946 WAREHAM ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 WAREHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1946 WAREHAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 WAREHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 WAREHAM ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1946 WAREHAM ROAD offer parking?
No, 1946 WAREHAM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1946 WAREHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 WAREHAM ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 WAREHAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 1946 WAREHAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1946 WAREHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1946 WAREHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 WAREHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1946 WAREHAM ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
