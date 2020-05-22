1946 WAREHAM ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous and fully rehabbed property ready for you! Nice covered front and rear porches to enjoy, open floor plan with refinished hardwoods; lots of finished space and storage. Pets considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit.