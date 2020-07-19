Rent Calculator
Dundalk
Dundalk, MD
/
1946 Ormand Road
1946 Ormand Road
1946 Ormand Road
Location
1946 Ormand Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
This home has a lot to offer in a very quite, well maintained neighborhood. Window treatments, dishwasher, microwave, ceiling fans, grass cutting, off street parking and storage shed.
(RLNE4839248)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1946 Ormand Road have any available units?
1946 Ormand Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1946 Ormand Road have?
Some of 1946 Ormand Road's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1946 Ormand Road currently offering any rent specials?
1946 Ormand Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 Ormand Road pet-friendly?
No, 1946 Ormand Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 1946 Ormand Road offer parking?
No, 1946 Ormand Road does not offer parking.
Does 1946 Ormand Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 Ormand Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 Ormand Road have a pool?
No, 1946 Ormand Road does not have a pool.
Does 1946 Ormand Road have accessible units?
No, 1946 Ormand Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 Ormand Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1946 Ormand Road has units with dishwashers.
