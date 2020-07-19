All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1946 Ormand Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1946 Ormand Road
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1946 Ormand Road

1946 Ormand Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1946 Ormand Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
This home has a lot to offer in a very quite, well maintained neighborhood. Window treatments, dishwasher, microwave, ceiling fans, grass cutting, off street parking and storage shed.

(RLNE4839248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 Ormand Road have any available units?
1946 Ormand Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 Ormand Road have?
Some of 1946 Ormand Road's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 Ormand Road currently offering any rent specials?
1946 Ormand Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 Ormand Road pet-friendly?
No, 1946 Ormand Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1946 Ormand Road offer parking?
No, 1946 Ormand Road does not offer parking.
Does 1946 Ormand Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 Ormand Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 Ormand Road have a pool?
No, 1946 Ormand Road does not have a pool.
Does 1946 Ormand Road have accessible units?
No, 1946 Ormand Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 Ormand Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1946 Ormand Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College