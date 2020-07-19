All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

1930 Denbury Drive

1930 Denbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Denbury Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE1838337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Denbury Drive have any available units?
1930 Denbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 1930 Denbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Denbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Denbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Denbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1930 Denbury Drive offer parking?
No, 1930 Denbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1930 Denbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 Denbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Denbury Drive have a pool?
No, 1930 Denbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Denbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 1930 Denbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Denbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Denbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 Denbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 Denbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
