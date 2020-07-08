Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1929 Wareham Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1929 Wareham Rd
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:24 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1929 Wareham Rd
1929 Wareham Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1929 Wareham Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a finished basement. Located in a great location in a good neighborhood. Call today to set up a viewing.
Vouchers Accepted.
Pets case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1929 Wareham Rd have any available units?
1929 Wareham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1929 Wareham Rd have?
Some of 1929 Wareham Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1929 Wareham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Wareham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Wareham Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 Wareham Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1929 Wareham Rd offer parking?
No, 1929 Wareham Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Wareham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Wareham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Wareham Rd have a pool?
No, 1929 Wareham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Wareham Rd have accessible units?
No, 1929 Wareham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Wareham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Wareham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Similar Pages
Dundalk 1 Bedrooms
Dundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with Parking
Dundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Chillum, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College