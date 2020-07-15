1929 Armco Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Central Air! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this updated 3 Level Townhouse. Located in great neighborhood. Central Air. Partially finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom. Covered front porch. Fenced front and rear yard. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE4463231)