Dundalk, MD
1929 Armco Way
Last updated July 14 2020

1929 Armco Way

1929 Armco Way · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Armco Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Central Air! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this updated 3 Level Townhouse. Located in great neighborhood. Central Air. Partially finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom. Covered front porch. Fenced front and rear yard. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE4463231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Armco Way have any available units?
1929 Armco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 Armco Way have?
Some of 1929 Armco Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Armco Way currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Armco Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Armco Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 Armco Way is pet friendly.
Does 1929 Armco Way offer parking?
No, 1929 Armco Way does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Armco Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Armco Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Armco Way have a pool?
No, 1929 Armco Way does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Armco Way have accessible units?
No, 1929 Armco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Armco Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Armco Way does not have units with dishwashers.
