All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1928 STANHOPE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1928 STANHOPE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1928 STANHOPE ROAD

1928 Stanhope Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1928 Stanhope Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Remodelled Kitchen and Bathroom, newly installed hardwood floors. Stainless Steel Appliance and granite counter. Partially finished basement with flush, and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 STANHOPE ROAD have any available units?
1928 STANHOPE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 STANHOPE ROAD have?
Some of 1928 STANHOPE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 STANHOPE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1928 STANHOPE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 STANHOPE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1928 STANHOPE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1928 STANHOPE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1928 STANHOPE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1928 STANHOPE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 STANHOPE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 STANHOPE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1928 STANHOPE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1928 STANHOPE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1928 STANHOPE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 STANHOPE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 STANHOPE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College