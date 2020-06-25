1911 Codd Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

End of Group 3 Level Townhouse! Parking Pad! Central Air! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 3 Level End of Group Townhouse that has been updated recently. House has been converted from 3 Bedroom to 2 Bedroom to create large Master Bedroom. Freshly painted. Central Air. Fenced in front and rear yard. Covered deck. Parking Pad. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE4827035)