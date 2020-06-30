All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1908 PENHALL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1908 PENHALL ROAD
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

1908 PENHALL ROAD

1908 Penhall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1908 Penhall Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ALL BRAND NEW RENOVATION!! Spacious, Enjoy the huge, fresh painted deck, fenced, large sun-room functioned as extended place for entertainment . DON'T MISS! COME and SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 PENHALL ROAD have any available units?
1908 PENHALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 1908 PENHALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1908 PENHALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 PENHALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1908 PENHALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1908 PENHALL ROAD offer parking?
No, 1908 PENHALL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1908 PENHALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 PENHALL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 PENHALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1908 PENHALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1908 PENHALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1908 PENHALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 PENHALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 PENHALL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 PENHALL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 PENHALL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College