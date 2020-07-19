All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 BARRY ROAD

1905 Barry Road · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Barry Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 b/r 2 bath home with washer and dryer! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 BARRY ROAD have any available units?
1905 BARRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 1905 BARRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1905 BARRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 BARRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1905 BARRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1905 BARRY ROAD offer parking?
No, 1905 BARRY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1905 BARRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 BARRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 BARRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 1905 BARRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1905 BARRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1905 BARRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 BARRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 BARRY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 BARRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 BARRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
