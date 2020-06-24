Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 baths hardwood floors; newly installed granite counter tops, cabinets, and appliances in the kitchen; washer/dryer. basement with a fire place. with a bathroom in the basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1746 Langporte Avenue have any available units?
1746 Langporte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Langporte Avenue have?
Some of 1746 Langporte Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Langporte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Langporte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.