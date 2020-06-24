All apartments in Dundalk
1746 Langporte Avenue

1746 Langport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Langport Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 baths hardwood floors; newly installed granite counter tops, cabinets, and appliances in the kitchen; washer/dryer. basement with a fire place. with a bathroom in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Langporte Avenue have any available units?
1746 Langporte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Langporte Avenue have?
Some of 1746 Langporte Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Langporte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Langporte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Langporte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1746 Langporte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1746 Langporte Avenue offer parking?
No, 1746 Langporte Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1746 Langporte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1746 Langporte Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Langporte Avenue have a pool?
No, 1746 Langporte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Langporte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1746 Langporte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Langporte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 Langporte Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
