All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1732 STOKESLEY ROAD
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:11 AM

1732 STOKESLEY ROAD

1732 Stokesley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1732 Stokesley Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Rent to Own, Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, end of group townhouse. Hardwood floors, private parking in back fenced yard, storage shed, crown molding, recessed lighting, sun room and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD have any available units?
1732 STOKESLEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1732 STOKESLEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 STOKESLEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College