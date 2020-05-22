1620 Manor Road

2/3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! - Do not email. Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2/3 Townhouse Located on one of the nicest blocks in Dundalk. New Carpet. Freshly painted. Finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom with Full Bath. Enclosed front porch and covered rear porch. Fenced in rear yard. Central Air! Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!
(RLNE4964085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
