Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

1620 Manor Road

1620 Manor Road · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Manor Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! - Do not email. Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2/3 Townhouse Located on one of the nicest blocks in Dundalk. New Carpet. Freshly painted. Finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom with Full Bath. Enclosed front porch and covered rear porch. Fenced in rear yard. Central Air! Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE4964085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Manor Road have any available units?
1620 Manor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Manor Road have?
Some of 1620 Manor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Manor Road currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Manor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Manor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Manor Road is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Manor Road offer parking?
No, 1620 Manor Road does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Manor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Manor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Manor Road have a pool?
No, 1620 Manor Road does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Manor Road have accessible units?
No, 1620 Manor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Manor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Manor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
