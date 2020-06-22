All apartments in Dundalk
Dundalk, MD
1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE

1501 Bethlehem Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Bethlehem Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This beautiful large 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home, with garage located on a large corner lot. Is your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE have any available units?
1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 BETHLEHEM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
